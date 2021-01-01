About this product

Alaskan Blooms introduces their original strain, South Cush, named for Cushman Street, which runs through town in Fairbanks, and more notoriously, on the colorful South side of the banks. Bishop Slice reviewed this strain and says that he loves the creative motivation he feels when he smokes South Cush. “It mellows me out and helps me focus,” says Slice. Expect outstanding sour flavor and aroma with a smooth kiss of citrus and pine.