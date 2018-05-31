Loading…
Logo for the brand Alaskan Green Acres

Alaskan Green Acres

Frankenstein Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Frankenstein effects

Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
