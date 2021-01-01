ACC 2000mg CBD Muscle Rub Salve Scented & Unscented (<0.3% Delta-9 THC)
About this product
Our 2000mg SCENTED CBD Salve
Handmade with organic ingredients
Arnica infused coconut oil
Shea butter
Mango butter
Beeswax
ACC Full Spectrum Hemp extract
Menthol
Eucalyptus oil
Lavender oil
Vitamin E
This salve is sure to ease muscles, joints, localized pain, and infuse the senses with tranquility.
Apply liberally to area(s) as needed.
Also Available
Our 2000mg muscle rub salve, with all of the proprietary blended CBD you love, but sans the scent! Apply liberally to area(s) as needed to ease pain.
Arnica Infused Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, & Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Check our Event Page to see where you can pickup your favorite Albemarle Cannabis Company products and merchandise!
Handmade with organic ingredients
Arnica infused coconut oil
Shea butter
Mango butter
Beeswax
ACC Full Spectrum Hemp extract
Menthol
Eucalyptus oil
Lavender oil
Vitamin E
This salve is sure to ease muscles, joints, localized pain, and infuse the senses with tranquility.
Apply liberally to area(s) as needed.
Also Available
Our 2000mg muscle rub salve, with all of the proprietary blended CBD you love, but sans the scent! Apply liberally to area(s) as needed to ease pain.
Arnica Infused Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, & Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Check our Event Page to see where you can pickup your favorite Albemarle Cannabis Company products and merchandise!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.