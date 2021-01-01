ACC 3000mg & 2000mg CBD Sublingual Tincture (<0.3% Delta-9 THC)
About this product
Albemarle Cannabis Company's clinically formulated CBD Tinctures are designed to give you optimal results, promoting general wellness and resilience.
Choose from 3000mg or 2000mg formulas derived from our very own White Hall, VA grown hemp. Ideal for higher dosage individual needs.
This premium formula helps with recovery from exercise-induced inflammation, a sense of calm and focus, reduced anxiety, and maintenance of healthy sleep. Tinctures are excellent for faster-acting relief as compared to edible CBD products.
The sublingual placement allows the oil to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the blood vessels underneath the tongue. The tincture is best taken daily, like a multivitamin.
Ingredients:
Full-spectrum Premium CBD
Organic Fractionated (MCT) Coconut Oil
As with any dietary supplement, consult your healthcare provider prior to use, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, take medication on a regular basis or if you have a medical condition.
Suggested Use:
Apply .25ml - .5ml (5-10 drops) under the tongue 1-3 times daily. 1ml=100mg CBD
Each dropper has measurements engraved.
Keep in a cool dry place.
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
