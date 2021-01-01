Albemarle Cannabis Company's clinically formulated CBD Tinctures are designed to give you optimal results, promoting general wellness and resilience.



Choose from 3000mg or 2000mg formulas derived from our very own White Hall, VA grown hemp. Ideal for higher dosage individual needs.



This premium formula helps with recovery from exercise-induced inflammation, a sense of calm and focus, reduced anxiety, and maintenance of healthy sleep. Tinctures are excellent for faster-acting relief as compared to edible CBD products.



The sublingual placement allows the oil to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the blood vessels underneath the tongue. The tincture is best taken daily, like a multivitamin.



Ingredients:

Full-spectrum Premium CBD

Organic Fractionated (MCT) Coconut Oil



As with any dietary supplement, consult your healthcare provider prior to use, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, take medication on a regular basis or if you have a medical condition.



Suggested Use:

Apply .25ml - .5ml (5-10 drops) under the tongue 1-3 times daily. 1ml=100mg CBD

Each dropper has measurements engraved.



Keep in a cool dry place.