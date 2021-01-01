Blueberry Diesel Delta-8 Flower, Virginia Cultivated (<0.3% Delta-9 THC)
About this product
Greenhouse cultivated in Greene County Virginia.
Blueberry Diesel CBD hemp flower has a potent cannabinoid profile and less than 0.3% THC.
Our Blueberry Diesel hemp flower buds are dense with a fruity, diesel-like aroma. The flavor is a mix of delicious blueberries with slight undertones of diesel.
The Blueberry Diesel CBD hemp flower is a hybrid of Indica Blueberry with Sativa Sour Diesel.
A hybrid of Indica Blueberry with Sativa Sour Diesel gives this CBD bud a sweet blueberry flavor and light diesel aftertaste. Incredibly relaxing, but with a slight Indica edge. Grinding its mossy green buds produces earthy, dank notes accompanied by a fruity aroma. It contains at least 15% CBD.
Choose from:
1g
1/8oz
1/4oz
1/2oz
1oz
Blueberry Diesel CBD hemp flower has a potent cannabinoid profile and less than 0.3% THC.
Our Blueberry Diesel hemp flower buds are dense with a fruity, diesel-like aroma. The flavor is a mix of delicious blueberries with slight undertones of diesel.
The Blueberry Diesel CBD hemp flower is a hybrid of Indica Blueberry with Sativa Sour Diesel.
A hybrid of Indica Blueberry with Sativa Sour Diesel gives this CBD bud a sweet blueberry flavor and light diesel aftertaste. Incredibly relaxing, but with a slight Indica edge. Grinding its mossy green buds produces earthy, dank notes accompanied by a fruity aroma. It contains at least 15% CBD.
Choose from:
1g
1/8oz
1/4oz
1/2oz
1oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.