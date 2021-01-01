CBD + Lavender & Eucalyptus + 500MG CBD -



INGREDIENTS: 300mg CBD Epsom Salt, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Lavender Blossoms, Premium CBD Isolate, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Oil



DIRECTIONS: BATH: Scoop your own dose of Cannabis Soak to warm, running bathwater. Settle in and soak for 20 minutes. BODY SCRUB: Exfoliate skin by mixing a scoopful of Cannabis Soak with a tablespoon of Cannabis Rub or coconut oil and massaging onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly. FOOT SOAK: Mix your dose of Cannabis Soak with warm water in a foot bath and soak feet for 10 minutes. State restrictions apply for shipping. Below are the states that are eligible for shipping. California Colorado Illinois Indiana Kentucky Maryland Tennessee Alabama Arkansas West Virginia South Carolina New Mexico Georgia Texas Florida Massachusetts Vermont Rhode Island Kansas Virginia.



WARNINGS: For external use only. Not for persons under the age of 18. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. If pregnant or nursing, avoid using CBD in any form. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

