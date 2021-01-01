Total ∆8THC Content: 50mg to 250mg ∆8THC

Content Per Gummy: 25mg

Flavors: Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, creamsicle, pina colada, green apple, orange, cherry. Flavors in Packages vary.

4 & 10 pack gummies

Container: Resealable mylar bags

Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC

Precautions: USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.

Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

DELTA 8 THC Legalities Gummies Legalities

Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law.