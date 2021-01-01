About this product
Total ∆8THC Content: 50mg to 250mg ∆8THC
Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Flavors: Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, creamsicle, pina colada, green apple, orange, cherry. Flavors in Packages vary.
4 & 10 pack gummies
Container: Resealable mylar bags
Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC
Precautions: USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.
Consult a physician before using this product.
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.
This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.
DELTA 8 THC Legalities Gummies Legalities
Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law.
Content Per Gummy: 25mg
Flavors: Blackberry, Blue Raspberry, creamsicle, pina colada, green apple, orange, cherry. Flavors in Packages vary.
4 & 10 pack gummies
Container: Resealable mylar bags
Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC
Precautions: USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.
Consult a physician before using this product.
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.
This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.
DELTA 8 THC Legalities Gummies Legalities
Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.