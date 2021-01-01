About this product

The 710 KingPen is the next-generation, hand-held portable vaporizer, designed to heat the product to a temperature a drop below the combustion level, so that it produces a vapor which is inhaled, instead of a smoke. Many medical marijuana patients who are unable to smoke rely on this form of medicating. It is a well-known medical fact that the carcinogens associated with smoking are far more dangerous than the method of vaporization. And because the 710 KingPen provides a discrete way to use medical cannabis in public, they are naturally in high-demand, in the recreational markets too.