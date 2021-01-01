Loading…
Logo for the brand All American Buds

All American Buds

Sour Skittles 3.5

Sour Skittles is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for dynamic use.
