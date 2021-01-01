About this product
Wisely CBD Soft Chews are locally made with organically grown Oregon hemp. They are full-spectrum for maximum effectiveness and are made with organic ingredients. Tested for potency and purity by third-party labs to ensure safety and effectiveness. No GMOs, artificial ingredients, or fillers.
Each treat contains 10 mg CBD, and the soft treats break apart easily to make offering the ideal dose simple.
4 10mg treats (40mg) total per bag.
Suggested Use:
1-5mg CBD per 10lbs every 8 - 12 hours or as needed. Each chew contains 10 mg CBD. Recommended for dogs.
20 pounds 1/4 - 1 chew
40 pounds 1/2 - 2 chews
60 pounds 1/2 - 3 chews
80 pounds 3/4 - 4 chews
100 pounds 1 - 5 chews
Ingredients:
Organic pumpkin powder, organic garbanzo bean flour, water, glycerin, organic coconut oil, organic honey, organic peanut butter, phosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, hemp extract, and natural peanut butter flavor.
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
