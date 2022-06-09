Our flagship medicated chocolate bar. Locally made with Belgian dark chocolate and combined with locally grown, accurately dosed cannabis concentrate. Batch tempered, hand poured, hand wrapped in Maine. Snap off your perfect portion. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Chocolate. Not too bitter and not too sweet, this gluten-free, dairy-free confection is the perfect way to get your daily relief. We believe in the power of plants and love to help you enjoy each bite.