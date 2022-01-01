About this product
All Kind Salted Blueberry contains 100mg CBD in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Each bar contains 15 ~7mg squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Dark Chocolate. Sea Salt and Blueberries compliment the chocolate to turn healing into health. Not too bitter, not too sweet, gluten and dairy free confection is the perfect way to get your daily dose of sustainably sourced CBD. We believe in the power of plants.
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Blueberries, Sea Salt, CBD isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
Allergens: Soy, May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
