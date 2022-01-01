All Kind Salted Coconut Milk Chocolate contains 100mg CBD in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Each bar contains 15 ~7mg squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Milk Chocolate. Sea Salt and Coconut compliment the chocolate to turn healing into health. This not too sweet, perfectly balanced, gluten and dairy free confection is the perfect way to get your daily dose of sustainably sourced CBD. We believe in the power of plants.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut, Sea Salt, CBD isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring

Allergens: Soy, Milk, May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility



