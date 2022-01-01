About this product
All Kind Salted Coconut contains approx. 100mg THC in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Coconut and Sea Salt balance each other into a mini-escape. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Milk Chocolate. Salted Coconut is the perfect way to get your daily dose of relief.
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut, Sea Salt, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
Allergens- Milk, Soy
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
