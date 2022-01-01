About this product
All Kind Chocolate Toast x Jam bar is made with pure Belgian dark chocolate with raspberries and toasted bread crumbs infused with Cannabis Extract. Accurately dosed and delicious.
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, BreadCrumbs, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
Allergens: Soybean, Wheat
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
