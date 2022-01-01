About this product
All Kind medicated honey is a superfood of the highest quality. 100% made in Maine with locally sourced ingredients. Our honey's naturally occurring phytonutrients paired with high quality, full spectrum CBD help support the body's immune and defense systems. With 300mg CBD in a jar this honey is potent and is sure to help relieve your ailments. Each teaspoon contains ~25mg CBD. Bee healthy!
Ingredients: Local Maine Honey, CBD Distillate
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
