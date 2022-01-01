All Kind medicated honey is a superfood of the highest quality. 100% made in Maine with locally sourced ingredients. Our honey's naturally occurring phytonutrients paired with high quality, full spectrum CBD help support the body's immune and defense systems. With 300mg CBD in a jar this honey is potent and is sure to help relieve your ailments. Each teaspoon contains ~25mg CBD. Bee healthy!



Ingredients: Local Maine Honey, CBD Distillate

Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility