All Kind Coffee Crunch Dark Chocolate contains 100mg CBD in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Each bar contains 15 ~7mg squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich dark chocolate. Puffed quinoa and coffee beans compliment the dark chocolate to turn healing into health. This crunchy, not too bitter, not too sweet, and gluten free confection is the perfect way to get your daily dose of sustainably sourced CBD. We believe in the power of plants.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Puffed Quinoa, Coffee Beans, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring

Allergens: Soy, May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility