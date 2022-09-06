All Kind Coffee Crunch bar: approximately 100 mg Live Resin THC in every hand poured, batch tempered chocolate bar. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Belgian dark chocolate with puffed quinoa and ground premium coffee beans- snap off your perfect portion. Coffee, Chocolate and Weed, life is good here. Not too bitter and not too sweet, this gluten-free, dairy-free confection is the perfect way to get your daily relief with a little get-up-and-go! We hope you enjoy each bite.



Ingredients: Cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, puffed quinoa, coffee beans, cannabis extract, soy lecithin, natural vanilla flavor

Allergens: Soy