All Kind Salted Blueberry contains approx. 100mg THC in every hand poured, artisan Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect dose. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Dark Chocolate. Maldon Sea Salt and Blueberries compliment the chocolate to turn healing into health. Not too bitter, not too sweet, gluten and dairy free confection is the perfect way to get your daily dose of sustainably sourced THC. We believe in the power of plants.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Blueberries, Sea Salt, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring



Allergens: Soy