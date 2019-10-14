About this product
300 mg Hemp extract, thiamin, kava kava roots, phosphatidylserine, L-theanine and hemp oil, vegetable cellulose capsule and rice flour.
Infused with kava kava roots, the Anti-Stress CBD Gel Capsules by Allo™ promote relaxation and help you maintain a balanced mood and non-stressed calm mind.
Suggested Usage:
Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed.
About this brand
Allo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.