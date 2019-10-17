About this product
600 mg hemp extract (20 mg CBD per ml), coconut oil, natural and artificial flavoring.
Enhance your everyday coffee with a delicate & sweet touch of vanilla.
Add directly to your regular cup of coffee and stir.
A dropper full is a 10mg dose of CBD. Shake well before use.
About this brand
Allo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.