100% Arabica Coffee beans infused with 160 mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free.



Find your balance with a CBD regimen that’s easy to maintain with our Bean & Bud Balance Coffee. A new way to reach for harmony. El Diamante Farm, Guatemala single origin coffee. Tasting notes: pear, brown sugar, floral.



Bean & Bud™ by Allo™ presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD.



Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined.



Suggested Usage:



Brew one tablespoon of your favorite Bean & Bud coffee per 6 ounces of water. It is recommended not to drink more than 3 cups a day.