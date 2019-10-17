Rejuvenate your mind and body with our Cool Peppermint Bath Bombs by Allo™, crafted with rosemary, tangerine, peppermint and 100% essential oils that will boost your energy and mood. As refreshing as a summer wave.



Suggested Usage:



Make yourself Bean & Bud™ cup of coffee, choose a good book and go into the hot tub. Get the whole spa experience adding some petals and enjoy!



Ingredients:



Olive oil (Olea europaea), sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epson salt (magnesium sulfate), jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis), witch hazel (hammamelis virginiana), sodium laureth sulfate, aloe vera (aloe barbadensis leaf juice), rosemary leaf (rosmarinus officinalis), polysorbate 20, lavender (genus lavandula), peppermint (mentha piperita), tangerine (citrus tangerina).