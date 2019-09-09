About this product
750 mg hemp extract and vegetable cellulose.
Lift your spirit with the purest CBD Daily Boost capsules. Each one contains 25 mg of the highest quality industrial hemp extract for the ultimate de-stressing and energizing experience, with just one capsule per day. THC Free.
Suggested Usage:
Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed.
About this brand
Allo
Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.