About this product
Get ready for these cannabis leaf nipple pasties that you can wear multiple times. It’s worth the run for your money, for it offers comfort with style. These nipple pasties adhesive are made from polyester and lightweight, and perfect for the outdoors. You can wear it under your t-shirts, undergarments, or a dress with confidence.
Key Features
Made from satin fabric 100% polyester
Lightweight: only 0.026lbs
Unique and daring
Comfortable nipple pasties adhesive
Hyped-up 420-themed design
Perfect for rave and outdoor events
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
