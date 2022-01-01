Are you planning for an outdoor activity? Don't go home without this eye-catching glow-in-the-dark flip torch flip lighter. Because it is lightweight and made of robust materials, the torch flip top lighter is ideal for outdoor activities such as camping and hunting. There are 12 different styles to choose from. Get one of these lighters as a reward for yourself.



Key Features:



Has a text that reads, "Can't we all just get a bong?".

Made up of lightweight and long-lasting materials.

Comes in two colors: green and black.

Extremely light, weighing only 0.33 pounds.

Very inexpensive and accessible.

