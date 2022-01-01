About this product
A sport that dashing dream looks with Black Domina footwear. Guaranteeing you with extreme comfort brought by its lightweight and durable fit. Enjoy these guaranteed quality slide-on slippers to join you in your fantastic great walks!
Make new memories with these slip-on sandals that will revolutionize the way you think about slides. The suppleness of this slip-on footwear is excellent as it is washable and quick dry. In the end, it not only makes your feet comfy, but it also keeps them dry and cool. These slide sandals include a quick-drying component for your slipper needs, making them ideal for a cozy lifestyle.
Key Features
Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width
Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs
Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion
Washable and Quick to Dry
Fun indoor and outdoor footwear
All-day comfort
Proven Durability
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
