Make way for your soles with these Jean-Guy Slides, absolutely lightweight, stylish, and durable. This pair of slide footwear guarantees comfort anywhere you go.



Start your journey with these men’s slide sandals that could bring you to beautiful places with superb durability and outstanding comfort. These slide sandals are perfect for every activity, from relaxing at home to going for a walk at the beach. It’s washable and quick to dry, hassle-free! Stand out from the crowd with your style; these slip-on slippers and sandals dashes off the board with cool cannabis leaf to match its unique, eye-catching color.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.