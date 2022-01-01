Footwear comes in two options: comfort and fashion. OG Kushies™ gives you both in a classic design that you can easily slip into.



Spice up your footwear!



Dash off your look with these comfortable clogs for men with a cannabis design made from rubber to guarantee you durability and non-slip fun under the sun. The OG Kushies – High Slides may be worn everywhere and with any outfit! Mix and match your outfit while maintaining the level of comfort you deserve. Get your hands on a pair of these dope 420 shoes right now!