Footwear comes in two options: comfort and fashion. OG Kushies™ gives you both in a classic design that you can easily slip into.



Create a brand new comfort with your 420 inspired fashionable footwear!!



Double-up the glam on your outfit by matching the most trendy and comfortable pair of 420 shoes specially made just for you. OG Kushies – Lemon Haze is made from premium rubber, making it 100% flexible and comfortable for someone like you who is always on the go! It is lightweight, odor-resistant, and has ventilation ports for breathability.