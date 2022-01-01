Footwear comes in two options: comfort and fashion. OG Kushies™ gives you both in a classic design that you can easily slip into.



Add glam to your happy soles!



Every day, flaunt your soles with these Tutti Frutti 420 shoes and live in royal ease. Walk in style and enjoy the comfort it gives, as it is made of excellent rubber for additional durability. It has a heel strap that provides support and ensures a comfortable fit for your foot. OG Kushies – Tutti Frutti is by far one of the best clog shoes for women in the market today. Glam up your look with this pair!