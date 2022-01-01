About this product
Because it produces a powerful and wind-resistant blue flame, this special blue torch is ideal for carrying on outdoor adventures. The special blue torch lighter has a sleek design and is refillable with a butane tank. It also has a safety lock for added convenience. With this turbo blue torch, you can say goodbye to throwing away lighters. Grab one now, while supplies last!
Key Features:
Available in blue and metal colors.
Lightweight weighs approximately 0.33 pounds.
Has a refillable butane tank
Safety lock for added security.
It is low-cost and cost-effective.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
