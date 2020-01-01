Use "leafly" coupon code for 10% off Allure Hemp was founded in the heart of Los Angeles, California (home of the best cannabis plants in the world); this movement started out with an idea at home and is now coming to life with the increase of people demanding an all natural pain relief remedy. We want to deliver the best experience and outcome to our customers by providing a product formulated only from organic and 100% natural ingredients. Allure Hemp stands behind its product and the ingredients used to conceive it. Our goal is to deliver you a luxury, authentic and healthy product at an affordable price.