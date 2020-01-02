**SPECIAL SALE** ** Original full price is $94.95 **

Sore muscles? Back pain? Or other body related pain can be treated.

– Let nature work its wonders –

A high CBD concentration of 1000mg will help to relieve your body and muscle ache rapidly. The product contains CBD Isolate with no traces of high effect from THC



Luxurious, natural and quick pain relief at your fingertips



Our extra strength CBD Isolate pain relief cream is also formulated to rejuvenate your skin. Every product comes with a certificate of analysis performed by a third party laboratory and is found here.



Ingredients: Coconut oil | Cocoa butter | Beeswax | Arnica montana | Calendula | Peppermint essential oil | Rosemary essential oil | Tea tree essential oil | Frankincense essential oil | Vitamin E | CBD Isolate – 1000 mg



Used for: Headaches (Rub on Temple / Face to Control Migraine or Dizziness / Nausea) \ Neck, Shoulder, Forearm, and Wrist Pain \ Tennis Elbow, Golfers Elbow, Ulnar Nerve Pain \ Deep Tissue Muscle Soreness \ Aches, Cramps, Strains, Spasms, Sprains, Pulls \ Injury Recovery for Athletes \ Swollen, Sore, or Stiff Joints \ Upper Body & Lower Back Pain \ Pinched Nerve (Sciatica) \ Achilles Injury \ Heel Plantar \ Tendinitis / Ligament MCL ACL Tendon Tear \ Running Injuries & Shin Splints



Directions: Apply using 1-2 fingers in a circular, overlapping motion on the affected area. Increase the amount of salve as necessary to achieve the desired effect.



Storage:

Store at room temperature away from sunlight.



Warnings:

Not a numbing cream or a curing product