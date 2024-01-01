About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
GMO is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Pungent, Herbal
Effect Profile: Sedated, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
GMO is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Pungent, Herbal
Effect Profile: Sedated, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies
GMO - 28g (Indica)
by Almora
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
GMO is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Pungent, Herbal
Effect Profile: Sedated, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
GMO is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Pungent, Herbal
Effect Profile: Sedated, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item