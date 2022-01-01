From the brand that brought you high quality California sungrown cannabis products comes Almora Live Resin Fruit Seltzer, a delicious cannabis beverage perfect for any occasion. With 15mg of THC and 5mg of CBD, this cannabis seltzer is both delicious and potent. Featuring natural flavors from mangos and yumberries, this seltzer is gluten-free, 100% vegan and only 15 calories per serving. So grab a can of Almora Live Resin Fruit Seltzer today and experience what naturally better feels like.



High in Potency With 15 mg of THC per can and only 15 calories per serving, this all-natural cannabis fruit seltzer from Almora is lightly carbonated for a delicious and refreshing ready-to-drink beverage.



Naturally Better Using the highest quality California sungrown flower and all-natural ingredients, Almora Live Resin Fruit Seltzer offers a unique and refreshing cannabis experience.



Perfect for Any Occasion Naturally gluten-free, 100% vegan AND high in potency, Almora Live Resin Fruit Seltzer is a crowd favorite at any social gathering. The slim can with resealable lid makes it convenient to chill over ice.. And just wait until your friends taste the delicious all-natural mango yumberry flavor!