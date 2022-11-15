About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Treat yourself to a sweet dessert, and enjoy a slice of Mango Cake. This mango-and-cream strain is firmly on the indica side, and it’s the ideal companion for chilling on the couch or getting nice and relaxed for bedtime. It’s the perfect nightcap - or afternooncap, if you feel like catching some Zs on the hammock.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mango, Citrus, Creamy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry
Lineage: Cross between Mango and Wedding Cake
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC