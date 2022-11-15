Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Treat yourself to a sweet dessert, and enjoy a slice of Mango Cake. This mango-and-cream strain is firmly on the indica side, and it’s the ideal companion for chilling on the couch or getting nice and relaxed for bedtime. It’s the perfect nightcap - or afternooncap, if you feel like catching some Zs on the hammock.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mango, Citrus, Creamy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between Mango and Wedding Cake

