From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



What’s better than one dessert? How about two in one? We combined OG Cake and Berry Creamy to give you a tasty high you won’t forget - unless you enjoy a little too much, of course. OG Cake and Berry Creamy is a delicious combination, each strain bringing a little sweetness and a little earthiness. The high is just as enjoyable: Expect happy relaxation and a splash of sociability as a nice bonus. As with all desserts, this combo is best enjoyed in the evening.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Berry

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: OG Cake: Cross between Kush and an unknown strain (rumored to be OG Kush) / Berry Creamy: Cross between Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry