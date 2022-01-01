About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
What’s better than one dessert? How about two in one? We combined OG Cake and Berry Creamy to give you a tasty high you won’t forget - unless you enjoy a little too much, of course. OG Cake and Berry Creamy is a delicious combination, each strain bringing a little sweetness and a little earthiness. The high is just as enjoyable: Expect happy relaxation and a splash of sociability as a nice bonus. As with all desserts, this combo is best enjoyed in the evening.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Berry
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: OG Cake: Cross between Kush and an unknown strain (rumored to be OG Kush) / Berry Creamy: Cross between Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
