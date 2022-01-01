From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Go on an adventure without leaving your couch. We combined the tropical fruity Papaya Punch with the earthy blueberry of Lucid Blue for a unique and dreamy experience. Papaya Punch is great for relaxing indoors, and while Lucid Blue is well-known for its mind-bending properties, it can overwhelm the inexperienced. Put the two together, and it all balances out. Get comfortable, and let your mind roam free.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Creative

Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / Lucid Blue: Cross between Grateful Breath and Blue Dream