About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Go on an adventure without leaving your couch. We combined the tropical fruity Papaya Punch with the earthy blueberry of Lucid Blue for a unique and dreamy experience. Papaya Punch is great for relaxing indoors, and while Lucid Blue is well-known for its mind-bending properties, it can overwhelm the inexperienced. Put the two together, and it all balances out. Get comfortable, and let your mind roam free.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Sweet, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / Lucid Blue: Cross between Grateful Breath and Blue Dream
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
