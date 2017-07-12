Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



Kali Mist is for those seeking mental clarity and an energetic high. Born from two unknown sativa dominant hybrids, Kali Mist is as mysterious as it is powerful, known to give psychedelic effects that grow with each hit, helping you lock into your creative side.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Cinnamon, Skunk

Effect Profile: Energetic, Focused, Euphoric

Lineage: Unknown



