Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
243 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
67% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
