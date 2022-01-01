From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Divebomb into the couch, and stay there as long as you like: Purple Punch Bomb is a sweet and sleepy indica to remember. This is a delicious after-dinner strain that will leave you relaxed, happy, and ready for some quality Zs.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Grape

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and THC Bomb

