Strawberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
