Committed to sourcing only the best nature has to offer, Almora’s Hash Infused Prerolls are designed for those craving more. This 5-pack of 1/2G prerolls is made using only sun-grown whole flower from our California farms and infused with solventless first-wash ice water hash to maintain quality and purity. This results in a truly authentic cannabis experience that is true to the plant. Enjoy Almora’s grower’s joint and experience the plant’s natural high-quality potency and flavors.



This prize-winning sativa strain offers an uplifting yet heavy, cerebral high. Strawberry Haze spreads over the body and mind with relaxing sensations, offering a boost in energy and encouraging social behavior. The buds themselves smell of strawberries and classic haze, providing a sweet berry taste on the exhale.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Strawberry, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifted, Social

Lineage: Northern Lights #5 x Haze x Kali Mist x Swiss Sativa



