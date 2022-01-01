About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Sweet Diesel and Wedding Cake may make an odd couple, but spend some time with this sweet, earthy hybrid and you’ll know why there aren’t any objections to this happy union. A blast of uplifted creativity followed up with mellow relaxation, all wrapped up in a sweet-and-tart package. What’s not to love?
Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earth, Tart
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
