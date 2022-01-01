From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Sweet Diesel and Wedding Cake may make an odd couple, but spend some time with this sweet, earthy hybrid and you’ll know why there aren’t any objections to this happy union. A blast of uplifted creativity followed up with mellow relaxation, all wrapped up in a sweet-and-tart package. What’s not to love?



Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earth, Tart

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies