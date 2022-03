Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Vanilla Frosting is as delicious as it sounds, and packs a tasty aroma of sweet vanilla and cream. The effects are sweet, too: This strain is a nicely balanced hybrid that starts you off with an uplifted mindset, before relaxing your body and leaving your mind alert and creative. Bon appetit, and enjoy the ride.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Floral

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3