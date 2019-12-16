About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Vanilla Frosting is as delicious as it sounds, and packs a tasty aroma of sweet vanilla and cream. The effects are sweet, too: This strain is a nicely balanced hybrid that starts you off with an uplifted mindset, before relaxing your body and leaving your mind alert and creative. Bon appetit, and enjoy the ride.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Floral
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
