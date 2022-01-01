About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Some strains taste a little like fruit. This one tastes like the whole fruit basket. We combined Watermelon Glue and Blueberry Gas to give you a hybrid that hits like a warm summer day - and it tastes like one, too. Blueberries, watermelon, and a hint of grape, just what you need for a chilled out afternoon.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Grape, Berries
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Watermelon Glue: Cross between Watermelon and Super Glue / Blueberry Gas: Cross between Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
