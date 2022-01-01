From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Some strains taste a little like fruit. This one tastes like the whole fruit basket. We combined Watermelon Glue and Blueberry Gas to give you a hybrid that hits like a warm summer day - and it tastes like one, too. Blueberries, watermelon, and a hint of grape, just what you need for a chilled out afternoon.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Grape, Berries

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Focused

Lineage: Watermelon Glue: Cross between Watermelon and Super Glue / Blueberry Gas: Cross between Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel

