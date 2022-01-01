About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
What’s better than one slice of wedding cake? Two slices, for twice the tastiness. We stacked Wedding Cake on top of Wedding Cake for a relaxing, uplifting, and downright delicious combination of creamy earth and vanilla goodness. Enjoy, but be advised: Enough Wedding Cake and you’ll be hungry for the real thing - or at least some serious snacking.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful
Lineage: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
