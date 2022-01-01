From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



What’s better than one slice of wedding cake? Two slices, for twice the tastiness. We stacked Wedding Cake on top of Wedding Cake for a relaxing, uplifting, and downright delicious combination of creamy earth and vanilla goodness. Enjoy, but be advised: Enough Wedding Cake and you’ll be hungry for the real thing - or at least some serious snacking.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies