Refresh your senses with Aloha Hemp invigorating taste of Citrus Breeze 3000mg CBD Oil. Infused with the zesty flavors of lemon and lime, this CBD oil brings a burst of citrusy goodness to your wellness routine. With 3000mg of premium CBD, Citrus Breeze is designed to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support your overall well-being—all while offering a bright, uplifting flavor.



The tangy lemon and lime blend makes every drop a refreshing experience, perfect for invigorating your day or adding a touch of zest to your relaxation moments. Each bottle embodies the spirit of aloha, providing a harmonious balance between body, mind, and soul.



Whether you're looking to energize your day or find a moment of tranquility, Citrus Breeze 3000mg CBD Oil is the perfect companion. Embrace the natural power of hemp combined with the refreshing essence of lemon and lime, and discover the vitality, comfort, and harmony you deserve. Feel the citrus breeze and elevate your wellness journey today.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE DELICIOUS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Our 3,000mg Aloha Hemp Oil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

