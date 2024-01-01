Use aloha20 at checkout to save 20% off your order!



Discover the refreshing power of Aloha Hemp Hapuna Mint 3000mg CBD Oil, an exquisite blend that brings the cool, invigorating flavor of peppermint to your wellness routine. With a potent dose of 3000mg of premium CBD, this oil is crafted to support balance, relaxation, and overall well-being—naturally. The crisp peppermint flavor awakens your senses, while the high-quality CBD works to ease tension, reduce stress, and help you feel your best.



Perfect for those who value both taste and effectiveness, the Hapuna Mint CBD Oil is ideal for daily use, whether you need a moment of calm or want to elevate your self-care rituals. Each drop is infused with the spirit of aloha, promoting harmony between mind, body, and soul. Embrace the cooling, soothing sensation of peppermint as you find your inner balance with Hapuna Mint 3000mg CBD Oil.



Let the natural power of hemp, combined with the refreshing essence of peppermint, bring you the vitality, comfort, and clarity you deserve. Feel the difference, taste the freshness, and discover your path to wellness with Hapuna Mint.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE DELICIOUS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Our 3,000mg Aloha Hemp Oil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

read more