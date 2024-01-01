Use aloha20 at checkout to save 20% off your order!



Awaken your senses with Aloha hemp zesty flavor of Hawaiian Sunrise 3000mg CBD Oil. Infused with the natural essence of orange, this CBD oil delivers a refreshing citrus burst that energizes your wellness routine. With 3000mg of premium CBD, Hawaiian Sunrise is crafted to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and help you feel balanced—all while offering a vibrant and uplifting taste.



The sunny orange flavor makes every drop a delightful experience, perfect for starting your day with positivity or winding down with a touch of natural zest. Each bottle is infused with the spirit of aloha, bringing you a sense of harmony and well-being with every use.



Whether you need a morning boost or a moment of calm in your day, Hawaiian Sunrise 3000mg CBD Oil is your perfect companion. Embrace the natural power of hemp combined with the invigorating essence of orange, and discover the vitality, comfort, and inner balance you deserve. Feel the sunshine in every drop and elevate your wellness journey with Hawaiian Sunrise.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE DELICIOUS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED

Our 3,000mg Aloha Hemp Oil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

